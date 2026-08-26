Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers QB advice sparks controversy with Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing one of their most complicated roster decisions ahead of the 2026 season, and former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has offered a solution that has immediately generated controversy.

With Aaron Rodgers firmly established as the starter, the Steelers still have to decide what to do with Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar. Roethlisberger believes Pittsburgh should prioritize keeping both young quarterbacks, even if that means taking the unusual step of trying to stash Rudolph on the practice squad.

The problem is that putting Rudolph on the practice squad could be extremely risky. He is an experienced NFL quarterback who has already served as a reliable backup in Pittsburgh, and another team could easily claim him if the Steelers expose him to waivers.

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Who should be Steelers’ backup QB?

Speaking on his Footbahlin podcast, Ben Roethlisberger argued that Pittsburgh should do everything possible to prevent losing either Will Howard or Drew Allar while also trying to find a way to keep Mason Rudolph.

“Coach or GM, I’m doing everything I can to keep both of them (Allar and Howard). I don’t think you put either one on practice squad because I think someone will scoop them up. So, you’re either keeping all four or you try to put Mason on practice squad and see if you can find a way to keep him too.”

Roethlisberger’s preferred solution is understandable from a developmental perspective. Both Howard and Allar represent potential long-term options for the Steelers, and losing either young quarterback to another team would be a significant risk. But the veteran quarterback’s suggestion has also created controversy because of his history with Rudolph.

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Ben Roethlisberger’s controversial comments on Mason Rudolph

The timing of Ben Roethlisberger’s comments has drawn attention because his relationship with Mason Rudolph was not always viewed as particularly supportive during their time together in Pittsburgh.

Rudolph spent several seasons behind Roethlisberger and had some chances as the Steelers’ starter when injuries affected Big Ben. Their history makes Roethlisberger’s current recommendation particularly interesting, especially because he is now advocating for the Steelers to potentially place Rudolph on the practice squad while protecting the two younger quarterbacks.

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Should the Steelers keep four quarterbacks on their roster?

The Steelers could ultimately decide that keeping all four quarterbacks is the safest option, but doing so would come with a significant roster cost. NFL teams generally prefer to carry three quarterbacks because every roster spot becomes increasingly valuable at positions where injuries and depth can quickly become problems.

Keeping Rodgers, Rudolph, Howard and Allar would mean sacrificing a spot that could instead be used on another offensive lineman, defensive player, receiver or special-teams contributor.

At the same time, the Steelers have a unique situation. Rodgers is an aging veteran, Rudolph is an experienced backup, and both Howard and Allar are young quarterbacks with developmental upside.

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Putting Rudolph on the practice squad could also backfire immediately. If another team claims him, Pittsburgh would suddenly enter the season with Rodgers backed up by two young quarterbacks who have limited NFL experience. That would be a considerable gamble if Rodgers were to miss time.