Cristiano Ronaldo chooses between NBA vs NFL, Michael Jordan vs Stephen Curry and Rafa Nadal vs Djokovic

Cristiano Ronaldo revolutionizes YouTube with interesting choices between the biggest stars in sports. The Portuguese star has used his new channel, UR Ronaldo, to weigh in on legends such as Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, Rafa Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. By comparing the NBA and NFL, and analyzing the careers of these sports icons, Ronaldo demonstrates his passion for the sport beyond soccer and connects with his fans on a deeper level.

Ronaldo explained that his YouTube channel UR Ronaldo is a way to call on more people to be more on his side, he wants people to come closer, be part of the concept, and get to know another of his facets apart from soccer. Ronaldo provides his followers with original and captivating content that entices them to return for more.

By making these comparisons, Ronaldo demonstrates a deep understanding of the sport and a great respect for the achievements of other athletes. This positions him as a true sports fan and not just as a soccer star.

NBA or NFL? UFC or boxing? Ronaldo chooses his favorite sports

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his most unexpected sporting preferences on his new YouTube channel. In the popular format “This or That” challenge, the Portuguese star has made clear his passion for basketball by choosing the NBA over the NFL. In addition, he has surprised his fans by opting for exciting UFC fights instead of traditional Boxing. The Portuguese has also shown his fondness for motoring, leaning towards the adrenaline of Formula 1 compared to MotoGP.

From Djokovic and Nadal to The Rock: Ronaldo’s choices

The Portuguese player has surprised us with comparisons between some of the most iconic figures in the world of sports and entertainment. Faced with the dilemma between Djokovic and Nadal, Ronaldo opted for a technical draw, recognizing the talent of both tennis players. In the field of entertainment, Ronaldo leaned towards choosing The Rock, over Hulk Hogan.

CR7’s respect for the greats of the sport: Jordan, Brady

Cristiano Ronaldo has clearly shown his respect for the legends of the sport. By choosing Michael Jordan over Stephen Curry as the NBA’s biggest star, the Portuguese star has shown his admiration for basketball’s most iconic figure. In addition, in a comparison between Tom Brady and Tiger Woods, Ronaldo has opted for the NFL quarterback, showing his passion for team sports.

