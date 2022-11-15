For the first time in many years Piers Morgan is not getting shot for sending the message, instead it has been Cristiano Ronaldo the one being pointed to by fans, pundits, and former players of Manchester United.

In speaking with TalkSport to promote the upcoming interview, Morgan has stated it will be two shows in which the infamous Q&A will be broken down to 1-hour shows. Morgan made light of the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo had been thinking about doing the interview for some time now.

According to Piers Morgan, the interview will cover Ronaldo’s view of the current state of the club, the Glazers, and their lack of participation at Manchester United, and how poorly the club has treated him since the death of his newborn baby.

Piers Morgan would take Cristiano Ronaldo at Arsenal

Piers Morgan made sure, amid some of the backlash at Ronaldo, to state that viewers and fans should watch the interview rather than give editorials on a 2-minute cut of an over 2-hour interview.

Morgan also stated that Ronaldo revealed a lot about himself during the interview, mainly when he was suspended after the Spurs game the talk he had with his son. Morgan stated that Ronaldo had mentioned that his situation with Erik ten Hag hit a boiling point due to how ten Hag has stated things to the media and then behind closed doors acted in a completely different manner.

Ronaldo told Morgan that he wants to play until he is 40, at the highest level, and right now under Erik ten Hag he does not feel “respected and valued”.

When asked by the team of TalkSport if Morgan would take Cristiano Ronaldo at Arsenal, the club the interviewer supports, Morgan stated, “Absolutely! What do Arsenal need right now? Arsenal could win the title this year… (Gabriel) Jesus needs a scoring partner next to him and Jesus’ heat map is so outrageous he covers so much ground, what we need is a fox in the box, a world class player with bags of experiences whose won everything, I can think of somebody…it’s Cristiano Ronaldo!”