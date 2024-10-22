Trending topics:
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al-Nassr vs. Esteghlal in AFC Champions League?

Al-Nassr and Esteghlal clash in the AFC Champions League as Cristiano Ronaldo seeks to add to his impressive goal tally.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr scoring the 2nd goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab v Al Nassr FC at Al-Shabab Club Stadium on October 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)
© Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr scoring the 2nd goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab v Al Nassr FC at Al-Shabab Club Stadium on October 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Al-Nassr vs. Esteghlal are set to face off in the third match of the AFC Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side sits fourth in the standings with 4 points, while Esteghlal of Iran sits fifth with 3 points. Al-Nassr is currently third in the Saudi Pro League, with CR7 already having scored six goals in 7 games for the team in what is contractually his final season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in fine form and should be in the starting lineup for tonight’s AFC Champions League tie. Stefano Pioli and Cristiano Ronaldo are hoping to break the stranglehold that Neymar’s Al Hilal has on the league and also aim for continental glory in the AFC.

The 39-year-old has set a goal to score 1,000 professional goals between club and country; he is currently at 925 and is on pace to achieve that ambitious number of 1,000.

Al-Nassr vs. Esteghlal in AFC Champions League predicted starting XI

Esteghlal possible starting lineup: Khaledabadi; Moradmand, Silva, Fallah; Rezaeian, Kakuta, N’Dong, Zakipour; Eslami, Mohammadi, Blanco

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup: Salem Alnajdi, Laporte, Sikiman, Boushal; Brozovic, Alkhaibari; Mane, Talisca, Angelo; Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 2nd goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab v Al Nassr FC at Al-Shabab Club Stadium on October 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 2nd goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab v Al Nassr FC at Al-Shabab Club Stadium on October 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores last-minute penalty in Al-Nassr&#039;s dramatic win over Al-Shabab

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores last-minute penalty in Al-Nassr's dramatic win over Al-Shabab

The last encounter between the two teams in this competition took place in May 2011, when Farhad Majidi and Hawar Mulla Mohammed netted second-half goals, leading the Capital Blues to a 2-1 comeback win in Group B.

