Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 987th career goal for Al Nassr in an AFC Champions League Elite match against Al Sadd.

Following his retirement from international play with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his scoring tear for Al Nassr across all competitions. Most recently, he converted from the penalty spot against Al Sadd in AFC Champions League Elite play to record his 987th career goal.

After netting his 986th career goal against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League—a match in which he also missed from the penalty spot—Cristiano Ronaldo bounced back by powering Al Nassr‘s push on the international stage.

With his strike against Al Sadd, Ronaldo moved one step closer to his ultimate milestone: 1,000 career goals. It is virtually the only feat left for the Portuguese superstar after breaking a seemingly endless list of records.

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🚨🚨| CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES FROM THE PENALTY SPOT!!!!!! WHAT A GOAL!!!!! 987 GOALS!!!!



13 MORE GOALS TO 1000!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NOTWz3VvSJ — Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) November 24, 2026

Ronaldo’s goals for Al-Nassr so far

Since joining Al-Nassr FC in 2023, Ronaldo has built an extraordinary scoring record across club competitions, tallying 140 goals in 163 appearances, including today’s match.

He has served as the focal point of the Riyadh club’s attack, posting a scoring rate of 0.86 goals per game and recording seven hat tricks along the way. His output has spanned domestic league play, regional tournaments, and continental competitions, helping power Al-Nassr to silverware.

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Most of that production has come in the Saudi Pro League, where he has scored 111 goals in 118 matches—including a single-season league record of 35 goals in 2023–24—and contributed to Al-Nassr’s 2026 league title.

In regional and Asian club play, he has added six goals in six matches in the Arab Club Champions Cup (winning the 2023 tournament), 16 goals in 20 AFC Champions League appearances, and one goal in four AFC Champions League Two matches, while going scoreless in one AFC Champions League qualifier.

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 987th career goal against Al-Sadd to move closer to 1,000 career goals.

to move closer to 1,000 career goals. Cristiano Ronaldo has piled up 140 goals across 163 appearances for Al-Nassr since 2023.

across 163 appearances for Al-Nassr since 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo tallied 111 Saudi Pro League goals and helped deliver Al-Nassr’s 2026 title.