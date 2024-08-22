Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo shatters MrBeast's impressive YouTube record

Cristiano Ronaldo has conquered YouTube with millions of new followers and surpasses a milestone of the famous Youtuber MrBeast.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) seen during the UEFA EURO.
© IMAGO / SOPA ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) seen during the UEFA EURO.

By Alexander Rosquez

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again demonstrated his immense convening power by surpassing the barrier of 20 million subscribers on his new YouTube channel UR Cristiano in less than 24 hours, surpassing a milestone of the American YouTuber and businessman MrBeast.

The Portuguese legend of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr launched his YouTube channel just before his debut in the Saudi Pro League. In a matter of hours, millions of fans around the world subscribed to his channel, demonstrating unwavering loyalty to the Portuguese star.

This figure not only makes him the fastest-growing content creator in the history of the platform but also positions him as one of the most influential figures in the digital world. This achievement is even more impressive when compared to the time it took other great content creators to reach the same number of subscribers.

What is the MrBeast record that Cristiano Ronaldo has broken on YouTube?

The speed with which Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed subscribers on YouTube is simply astounding. To put this achievement into perspective, it is enough to compare his growth with that of MrBeast, one of the most popular influencers on the platform. While MrBeast took 132 days to reach 10 million subscribers, Ronaldo achieved it in less than 24 hours. This abysmal difference demonstrates the power of the Cristiano Ronaldo brand and its ability to mobilize millions of fans worldwide.

MrBeast accepts the Favorite Male Creator award onstage during the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Ronaldo: The king of social media

With 24 million subscribers on YouTube, 110 million on Twitter, 636 million on Instagram, and 170 million on Facebook, Cristiano Ronaldo is just 60 million followers away from reaching an incredible 1 billion followers across all his social media combined.

It is important to note that Cristiano Ronaldo is not only an elite athlete but also a true mass phenomenon. His charisma, talent, and constant search for new challenges have made him a global icon.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

