Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. shares his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's groundbreaking project

Cristiano Ronaldo has quickly gained a huge following on his new YouTube channel and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. has expressed his admiration for Ronaldo's achievements.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020.

By Alexander Rosquez

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a new step in his career by launching his own YouTube channel, UR Cristiano. Ronaldo’s impact on social media is undeniable, so he has received congratulations from big names, including Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

The launch of the channel has been a resounding success. In a few hours, Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed one million subscribers, demonstrating once again his immense convening power. This record figure shows the great expectations surrounding this project and the loyalty of its followers.

With this initiative, the player seeks to connect in a closer and more personal way with his millions of followers worldwide. Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel promises to be a source of entertainment and exclusive content for his followers, given this, Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. has not been slow to react to Ronaldo’s ability to break barriers.

What was Vinicius’ reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievement?

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. wasted no time in congratulating the Portuguese on this new achievement. Through a comment, the Brazilian expressed his admiration for Ronaldo by responding to an Instagram post by Cristiano where he shows the plaque of one million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with the phrase: “Addicted to breaking records”, highlighting the ability to break records both on and off the field.

Vinicius Jr commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post.

Vinicius Jr commented on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram post. Via Instagram

A new chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career

With the launch of his YouTube channel, Cristiano Ronaldo cements his position as one of the most influential figures in the world. This new platform will allow him to share his passion for soccer, his personal life, and his business projects with his fans more directly and authentically.

