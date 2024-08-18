Trending topics:
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly have a new coach at Al Nassr after Al Hilal's win

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr may soon have a new coach after a crushing loss to Al-Hilal in the Arabian Super Cup, according to reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to the second leg of the AFC Champions Leauge Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to the second leg of the AFC Champions Leauge Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha

By Gianni Taina

The 4-1 defeat in the Saudi Super Cup final has reportedly led to immediate changes on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, with local media outlets suggesting that the club’s management has decided to part ways with head coach Luis Castro.

This latest setback, which follows other disappointments in the King’s Cup, the AFC Champions League, and last season’s Saudi Pro League, has exposed significant weaknesses in the squad, sparking frustration among both the club’s leadership and its fanbase.

In response, Al-Nassr’s sporting director Fernando Hierro, along with other club executives, is reportedly seeking a new direction. The goal is to bring in a coach who can turn things around and guide the team to the titles they desperately seek as they head into the new season.

Sergio Conceição tapped as top candidate for Al-Nassr job

Although not yet officially confirmed, several local media outlets, including Report and A Bola, have indicated that Al-Nassr have already initiated talks with Sergio Conceição. The 49-year-old Portuguese coach, who has been without a team since leaving Porto earlier this year, is seen as the leading candidate to take over from his compatriot, Luis Castro.

Head coach, Sergio Conceicao of FC Porto during the Supercopa de Portugal Final match between SL Benfica v FC Porto. Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Head coach, Sergio Conceicao of FC Porto during the Supercopa de Portugal Final match between SL Benfica v FC Porto. Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Conceição brings a wealth of experience from European football, both as a player and as a manager. During his playing days, he donned the jerseys of top clubs like Inter Milan, Lazio, Parma, and Porto. As a coach, he has led teams such as Porto, Nantes in France’s Ligue 1, and Portugal’s Sporting Braga, among others.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustrations with Al-Nassr

Since joining Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has only managed to secure one title: the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. However, since the tournament is not organized by the AFC, FIFA does not recognize it as an official title. This means that Ronaldo has not celebrated an official trophy since winning the Coppa Italia with Juventus in 2021, marking a three-year drought.

Cristiano Ronaldo\&#039;s controversial trophy gesture before the 2024 Saudi Super Cup that could have sealed Al-Nassr\&#039;s defeat

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo"s controversial trophy gesture before the 2024 Saudi Super Cup that could have sealed Al-Nassr"s defeat

In his time at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has come close but fallen short in four major competitions, finishing as a runner-up twice in the Saudi Pro League, once in the King’s Cup, and most recently in the Saudi Super Cup.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Steve Kerr steps down as Team USA head coach, with two names emerging as potential replacements
Paris 2024 Olympics

Steve Kerr steps down as Team USA head coach, with two names emerging as potential replacements

NBA Rumors: The surprising reason LeBron James, Stephen Curry were prevented from teaming up
NBA

NBA Rumors: The surprising reason LeBron James, Stephen Curry were prevented from teaming up

LeBron James reacts to being named Paris 2024 Olympics MVP ahead of Stephen Curry
Paris 2024 Olympics

LeBron James reacts to being named Paris 2024 Olympics MVP ahead of Stephen Curry

NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders announce who will be starting quarterback in 2024 season
NFL

NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders announce who will be starting quarterback in 2024 season

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions