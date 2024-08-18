Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly have a new coach at Al Nassr after Al Hilal's win

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr may soon have a new coach after a crushing loss to Al-Hilal in the Arabian Super Cup, according to reports.

The 4-1 defeat in the Saudi Super Cup final has reportedly led to immediate changes on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, with local media outlets suggesting that the club’s management has decided to part ways with head coach Luis Castro.

This latest setback, which follows other disappointments in the King’s Cup, the AFC Champions League, and last season’s Saudi Pro League, has exposed significant weaknesses in the squad, sparking frustration among both the club’s leadership and its fanbase.

In response, Al-Nassr’s sporting director Fernando Hierro, along with other club executives, is reportedly seeking a new direction. The goal is to bring in a coach who can turn things around and guide the team to the titles they desperately seek as they head into the new season.

Sergio Conceição tapped as top candidate for Al-Nassr job

Although not yet officially confirmed, several local media outlets, including Report and A Bola, have indicated that Al-Nassr have already initiated talks with Sergio Conceição. The 49-year-old Portuguese coach, who has been without a team since leaving Porto earlier this year, is seen as the leading candidate to take over from his compatriot, Luis Castro.

Head coach, Sergio Conceicao of FC Porto during the Supercopa de Portugal Final match between SL Benfica v FC Porto. Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Conceição brings a wealth of experience from European football, both as a player and as a manager. During his playing days, he donned the jerseys of top clubs like Inter Milan, Lazio, Parma, and Porto. As a coach, he has led teams such as Porto, Nantes in France’s Ligue 1, and Portugal’s Sporting Braga, among others.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustrations with Al-Nassr

Since joining Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has only managed to secure one title: the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. However, since the tournament is not organized by the AFC, FIFA does not recognize it as an official title. This means that Ronaldo has not celebrated an official trophy since winning the Coppa Italia with Juventus in 2021, marking a three-year drought.

In his time at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has come close but fallen short in four major competitions, finishing as a runner-up twice in the Saudi Pro League, once in the King’s Cup, and most recently in the Saudi Super Cup.