Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial trophy gesture before the 2024 Saudi Super Cup that could have sealed Al-Nassr's defeat

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr gestured to the trophy before the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final, sparking speculation about its impact on their subsequent defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the Saudi Super Cup Semi-Final match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium on January 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

By Alexander Rosquez

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar, arrived at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia with the ambition of adding a new title to his already extensive record. After a disappointing Euro 2024, the Portuguese striker was looking to redeem himself and lead his new team to glory in theSaudi Super Cup. 

The Portuguese had arrived at the Saudi team with the hope of conquering new horizons and adding more titles to his showcase. However, his first season in Saudi Arabia had not been entirely successful, as Al-Nassr fell short of glory in several competitions.

The 2024 Saudi Super Cup represented a new opportunity for Ronaldo to prove his worth and take his team to the top. However, a strange gesture before the match and a resounding defeat has raised questions about whether the Portuguese could have influenced the final result.

Ronaldo’s gesture with the trophy sparked controversy

During the Super Cup final, Ronaldo starred in a moment that has generated great debate. Before the start of the match, the Portuguese approached the trophy and touched it. This innocent gesture has been interpreted by some as an act of premonition or even as a kind of “curse” that would have influenced the final result.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr touched the trophy before the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final. Via “X”

Simple coincidence or bad omen?

Regardless of the interpretation given to it, the truth is that Al-Nassr ended up losing the match decisively 4 to 1 against Al Hilal.  It is difficult to establish a direct connection between Ronaldo’s gesture and Al-Nassr’s defeat. 

Advertisement

Soccer is an unpredictable sport and many factors can influence the result of a match. However, the fact that the Portuguese touched the trophy before the match and that his team lost decisively has fueled conspiracy theories.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

