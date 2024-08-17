Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial trophy gesture before the 2024 Saudi Super Cup that could have sealed Al-Nassr's defeat

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr gestured to the trophy before the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final, sparking speculation about its impact on their subsequent defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar, arrived at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia with the ambition of adding a new title to his already extensive record. After a disappointing Euro 2024, the Portuguese striker was looking to redeem himself and lead his new team to glory in theSaudi Super Cup.

The Portuguese had arrived at the Saudi team with the hope of conquering new horizons and adding more titles to his showcase. However, his first season in Saudi Arabia had not been entirely successful, as Al-Nassr fell short of glory in several competitions.

The 2024 Saudi Super Cup represented a new opportunity for Ronaldo to prove his worth and take his team to the top. However, a strange gesture before the match and a resounding defeat has raised questions about whether the Portuguese could have influenced the final result.

Ronaldo’s gesture with the trophy sparked controversy

During the Super Cup final, Ronaldo starred in a moment that has generated great debate. Before the start of the match, the Portuguese approached the trophy and touched it. This innocent gesture has been interpreted by some as an act of premonition or even as a kind of “curse” that would have influenced the final result.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr touched the trophy before the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final. Via “X”

Simple coincidence or bad omen?

Regardless of the interpretation given to it, the truth is that Al-Nassr ended up losing the match decisively 4 to 1 against Al Hilal. It is difficult to establish a direct connection between Ronaldo’s gesture and Al-Nassr’s defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soccer is an unpredictable sport and many factors can influence the result of a match. However, the fact that the Portuguese touched the trophy before the match and that his team lost decisively has fueled conspiracy theories.