Like Lionel Messi: Al-Hilal’s captain gesture after beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s start to the 2024/25 season with Al–Nassr didn’t go as planned. Despite scoring a goal, his team suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final. Adding to the drama, Al-Hilal’s captain, Salem Al-Dawsari, mimicked Lionel Messi’s iconic celebration when accepting the trophy.

Much like Messi did after winning multiple titles with Argentina, the 32-year-old winger approached the trophy with playful steps, teasingly feigning to lift it before finally turning to the cameras and hoisting it high.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, skipped the post-match medal ceremony, storming off to the locker room visibly frustrated. The Portuguese star’s anger likely stemmed from his continued struggle to secure his first official title since joining Saudi Arabian football.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pre-game trophy gesture

Before the match even began, Cristiano Ronaldo found himself at the center of controversy. As the teams lined up, the Portuguese forward approached the trophy and gave it a quick touch—a gesture that some have since interpreted as a jinx or bad omen contributing to the final outcome.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr touched the trophy before the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final. Via “X”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at Al-Nassr

Since his arrival at Al-Nassr in early 2023, CR7 has played 66 matches, scoring 60 goals and providing 16 assists, with one red card to his name. However, despite these impressive stats, he has yet to win an official title, with his only silverware being the Arab Club Champions Cup, which isn’t recognized as an official FIFA title.

