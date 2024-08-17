Trending topics:
Soccer

Like Lionel Messi: Al-Hilal’s captain gesture after beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

Salem Al-Dawsari celebrated in a Messi-esque fashion after Al-Hilal's resounding victory over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Lionel Messi of Argentina poses with the adidas Golden Ball trophy
© Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina poses with the adidas Golden Ball trophy

By Gianni Taina

Cristiano Ronaldo’s start to the 2024/25 season with AlNassr didn’t go as planned. Despite scoring a goal, his team suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final. Adding to the drama, Al-Hilal’s captain, Salem Al-Dawsari, mimicked Lionel Messi’s iconic celebration when accepting the trophy.

Much like Messi did after winning multiple titles with Argentina, the 32-year-old winger approached the trophy with playful steps, teasingly feigning to lift it before finally turning to the cameras and hoisting it high.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, skipped the post-match medal ceremony, storming off to the locker room visibly frustrated. The Portuguese star’s anger likely stemmed from his continued struggle to secure his first official title since joining Saudi Arabian football.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pre-game trophy gesture

Before the match even began, Cristiano Ronaldo found himself at the center of controversy. As the teams lined up, the Portuguese forward approached the trophy and gave it a quick touch—a gesture that some have since interpreted as a jinx or bad omen contributing to the final outcome.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr touched the trophy before the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final. Via “X”

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr touched the trophy before the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final. Via “X”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at Al-Nassr

Since his arrival at Al-Nassr in early 2023, CR7 has played 66 matches, scoring 60 goals and providing 16 assists, with one red card to his name. However, despite these impressive stats, he has yet to win an official title, with his only silverware being the Arab Club Champions Cup, which isn’t recognized as an official FIFA title.

Advertisement
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo just had enough of Al Nassr and teammates after losing 2024 Saudi Super Cup

see also

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo just had enough of Al Nassr and teammates after losing 2024 Saudi Super Cup

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb has big answer for Jerry Jones after new contract offer by Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb has big answer for Jerry Jones after new contract offer by Dallas Cowboys

Where to watch Club America vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Club America vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game
NFL

Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

Stephen Curry made a former NBA superstar change his opinion after brutal Hall of Famer answer
NBA

Stephen Curry made a former NBA superstar change his opinion after brutal Hall of Famer answer

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions