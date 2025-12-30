Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face concerning situation with key player ahead of 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup looming, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national team are facing a significant concern regarding one of their most versatile starters. Joao Cancelo, a pillar of the Portuguese defense, has reportedly been told he is no longer in Al Hilal’s plans, leaving his match fitness in doubt just months before the tournament.

According to reports from Diario Sport and several Saudi outlets, Al Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi—who took over the Saudi giants earlier this year—does not intend to register Cancelo for the second half of the season.

Cancelo’s 2025-26 campaign has been derailed by a recurring hamstring injury suffered during an AFC Champions League Elite match. The injury limited him to just six appearances this season, and in his absence, Inzaghi has pivoted to other options.

With the high-profile additions of Darwin Nuñez and Theo Hernandez to the squad, Al Hilal have reached their limit for foreign players. Consequently, Cancelo has become the “odd man out,” with the club prioritizing Saudi international Hamad Al Yami at right-back.

Joao Cancelo of Al Hilal during a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game. (Getty Images)

Cancelo seeking immediate exit to secure World Cup roster spot

For Joao Cancelo, the objective is clear: he must secure consistent playing time to regain his form and ensure his place in Roberto Martinez’s plans for the 2026 World Cup.

His representative, Jorge Mendes, is actively working to find a new destination as the January transfer window approaches. Several major European clubs have emerged as potential landing spots according to reports from Diario Sport and other international outlets.

According to reports from Diario Sport, the Portuguese international’s status has attracted interest from various clubs worldwide with a possible return to Barcelona or moves to the Italian and Portuguese leagues appearing as viable options for the right-back. Additionally, the report indicates that certain Premier League clubs are also interested in adding Cancelo to their ranks.

The battle for Portugal’s right-back spot

Cancelo has firmly established himself as a key figure in Roberto Martinez’s squad, maintaining his status despite missing the 2025 UEFA Nations League Final Four in June due to injury. His importance to the team was evident throughout the year; in the four international matches where he was healthy, he was a fixture in the starting lineup.

However, during his injury-forced absence, Martinez found reliable alternatives in Diogo Dalot and Nelson Semedo. Both defenders stepped in to provide solid performances on the right flank, proving that the position is far from uncontested.

Adding to the competition is PSG star Joao Neves. Although primarily a midfielder, Neves proved his versatility by starting at right-back in high-stakes moments, most notably during the Nations League Final against Spain. His ability to adapt to the role provides Martinez with a tactical wildcard, further intensifying the race for a starting spot as Portugal look toward the 2026 World Cup.