Euro 2016 champion with Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal announces retirement at 37

One of the most significant milestones in the history of the Portugal national team dates back to 2016, when all of Europe bowed at their feet. With an unstoppable Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese side defeated France in the final and lifted the most important national-team trophy on the continent.

One of the key pillars of that Fernando Santos–coached team was goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who in recent hours confirmed his decision to retire from professional soccer after 19 consecutive seasons as a pro.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper has brought an end to a long career spent mostly with Sporting Lisbon. He also went on to guard the nets for Wolverhampton, Roma, Atalanta, and most recently Al Ain, where he did not see any action.

With his national team, he earned 108 caps, serving as an undisputed starter for fourteen years. He played in the 2014 Brazil, 2018 Russia, and 2022 Qatar World Cups, but undoubtedly his greatest achievement with Portugal came in 2016, when he helped win the Euro in France.

Rui Patricio (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal.

The Euro that made history

Portugal achieved an historic victory by winning Euro 2016 in France, securing their first major international title. Led by captain and star player Cristiano Ronaldo, the team navigated a dramatic tournament, ultimately defeating the host nation in the final 1-0 in extra time on July 10, 2016. The decisive goal was scored by Eder in the 109th minute.

Although Ronaldo left the final early due to injury, his leadership and crucial performances throughout the competition were instrumental in guiding the team to this epic triumph.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (c) lifts the Henri Delaunay trophy.

CR7 eyes the 2026 World Cup

The upcoming tournament is set to mark the sixth and final World Cup appearance for the legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal have been drawn into Group K, and will face Colombia, Uzbekistan, and the winner of the playoff between New Caledonia, Jamaica, or DR Congo as they look to advance to the knockout rounds.

