Pachuca hosts Chivas on November 26, 2026 in a 2026 Liga MX Apertura matchup that carries real weight for both sides as they chase momentum heading into the closing weeks, and these predicted lineups show two teams set up to attack from the opening whistle.

Pachuca line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Carlos Moreno in goal behind a back four of Jorge Berlanga, Eduardo Bauermann, Sergio Barreto and Francisco Venegas. Christian Rivera and Alán Bautista sit in midfield behind an attacking trio of Rodolfo Pizarro, Javier Nicolás Vallejo and Oussama Idrissi, with Salomón Rondón leading the line. The group is missing Carlos Sánchez, Alexéi Domínguez and Andrés Micolta, all ruled out, which puts extra responsibility on the starting unit to maintain the defensive solidity that has underpinned their recent run.

Pachuca’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Carlos Moreno; Jorge Berlanga, Eduardo Bauermann, Sergio Barreto, Francisco Venegas; Christian Rivera, Rodolfo Pizarro, Alán Bautista; Javier Nicolás Vallejo, Salomón Rondón, Oussama Idrissi.

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Chivas are set up in a 3-4-2-1, with Raúl Rangel in goal protected by a back three of Luis Romo, Diego Campillo and José Castillo. Roberto Alvarado and Richard Ledezma provide width as wing-backs, with Fernando González and Omar Govea holding the center of midfield. Efraín Álvarez and Bryan González operate just behind Santiago Sandoval up top, giving Chivas a direct front three to work with. With no absences listed, the away side can select their strongest available group and look to carry their offensive form into Pachuca.

Chivas’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Raúl Rangel; Luis Romo, Diego Campillo, José Castillo; Roberto Alvarado, Richard Ledezma, Fernando González, Omar Govea, Efraín Álvarez, Bryan González; Santiago Sandoval.

How does Pachuca arrive for the game vs Chivas?

Pachuca come into this one on a three-game winning streak that has carried them through the end of October and into late November. They beat Tigres 3-0 on October 31, followed that with a 4-1 win over Atlas on November 7, and closed it out with a 2-0 victory over Toluca on November 21. That run of form puts Pachuca in a strong position and makes this home date a chance to keep the momentum going.

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How does Chivas arrive for the game vs Pachuca?

Chivas have also been building form, though with one stumble mixed in. They opened with a 4-2 win over Atlante on November 1, then drew 1-1 with Leon on November 9, before getting back to winning ways with a 1-0 result against Cruz Azul on November 22. A win in Pachuca would give Chivas their second straight victory and show they can match Pachuca’s late-season push.