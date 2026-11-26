Leon hosts Cruz Azul at Estadio Leon in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura playoffs. Both sides arrive off mixed form in this postseason clash, and here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Leon vs Cruz Azul: Match Summary Match Leon vs. Cruz Azul Tournament 2026 Liga MX Apertura Date Thursday, November 26, 2026 Time 10:10 PM ET / 7:10 PM PT TV Channels TUDN Live Stream ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN App

How to watch Leon vs Cruz Azul in the USA

TUDN carries the match on TV in the USA for viewers who want to watch the quarterfinal broadcast in Spanish.

Fans without access to TUDN can stream the game on ViX, TUDN.com or the TUDN App.

Can I watch Leon vs Cruz Azul for free?

There is no free way to watch Leon vs Cruz Azul in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Leon come into this quarterfinal on a high note. They beat Santos Laguna 2-1 on November 21, following a 1-1 draw with Guadalajara on November 9. Before that stretch, they lost 1-2 to Cruz Azul on November 2. The win over Santos Laguna gives them momentum heading into the playoffs.

Cruz Azul had a tougher finish before the postseason. They lost 0-1 to Guadalajara on November 22, just days after a 3-2 win over Tigres on November 8. Their most recent meeting with Leon ended in a 2-1 win on November 2.

The quarterfinal round raises the stakes for both clubs. A trip to Estadio Leon offers Cruz Azul a chance to advance further in the playoffs, while Leon look to use their current form to push past this stage.

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Cruz Azul lead the head-to-head with 8 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on November 2, 2026: Cruz Azul 2-1 Leon.

Leon vs Cruz Azul: Predicted Lineups

Leon (4-1-4-1): Oscar Garcia; Ivan Moreno, Jhohan Romana, Juan Guevara, Sebastian Vegas; Daniel Arcila, Rodrigo Echeverria, Jose Rodriguez, Fernando Beltran, Ismael Diaz; Diber Cambindo.

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Andres Gudino; Alan Mozo, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Omar Chagoya; Agustin Palavecino, Carlos Rodriguez, Erik Lira; Jose Paradela, Gabriel Fernandez, Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi.

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What time is the Leon vs Cruz Azul match?

The Leon vs Cruz Azul match kicks off on Thursday, November 26, at 10:10 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: