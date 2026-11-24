Cristiano Ronaldo could once again take center stage as Al Nassr face Al Sadd in a crucial AFC Champions League Elite clash, with the Portuguese superstar chasing another milestone on Matchday 5.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the spotlight as Al Nassr prepare to face Al Sadd on Tuesday, November 24, in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite. He was rested for the previous Champions League Elite match against Pakhtakor, which the Saudi club won 6-2 in Uzbekistan.

His return to the spotlight comes at an important moment for the Riyadh side, with the Portuguese forward chasing another milestone in Asian competition. He has scored 16 goals for Al Nassr in continental tournaments and is just one away from becoming the club’s outright record scorer in that category.

With the club hosting Al Sadd at Al-Awwal Park for Matchday 5, all eyes will be on CR7 and the latest team news from Ange Postecoglou’s squad. The Saudi side is looking to strengthen its position in the West Region standings, while the Qatari visitors are hoping to revive their campaign.

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Will Cristiano Ronaldo start against Al Sadd today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Al Nassr against Al Sadd and will captain the Saudi club in their AFC Champions League Elite Matchday 5 clash. The latest lineup report lists him in the starting XI, while pregame coverage also expects him to lead the attack alongside Joao Felix.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts after missing a penalty (Source: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

He is looking to bounce back after the 3-1 defeat to Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, a match in which he scored but also missed a penalty. He has another important opportunity to make an impact in continental competition, where he is just one goal away from becoming Al Nassr’s all-time leading scorer in Asian tournaments.

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Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou confirmed ahead of the game that several players had returned to the squad after injuries and absences. Sadio Mane, Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Kingsley Coman are among those available, giving the team additional attacking options around him.

The expected Al Nassr lineup against Al Sadd is:

Goalkeeper: Bento

Defenders: Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Iñigo Martinez, Awad Aman

Midfielders: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Samu Costa, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

The club enter the match seventh in the West Region standings with six points and a game in hand, while Al Sadd are 15th with two points from four matches. Ronaldo’s presence at the top of the attack will be central to the hosts’ hopes of securing another victory and improving their position in the league phase.

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Key takeaways