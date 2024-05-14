CR7 is an eccentric superstar and has unique habits, from eating to how he uses his phone.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, will always be one of the best soccer players of his generation and of all time. No one can deny that at the peak of his career, he produced magical moments on the soccer field for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, most notably.

Since his huge payday move to Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo is known more for his antics off the field than his sensational form on it. In 2023, CR7 won one title with his new club, and in 2024, he scored 48 goals in 47 matches.

Still, as reported by Ole in Argentina, CR7 continues to maintain a dedicated routine to uphold his superstar level. In the report, Ronaldo went as far as to explain his strict phone policy.

CR7 Doesn’t Answer His Phone After 10 PM



Cristiano Ronaldo confessed, “I never talk after 10 PM, not even on the phone. After that time, don’t call me. I like to give my brain a rest.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nasr looks on during the Saudi Super Cup between Al Hilal and Al Nassr at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“As a professional footballer, you need total dedication. It’s not just the two hours of training. I live for what I am, for my football career. But of course, I also love spending time with my family, going to the movies, or going out for dinner. Every athlete has their own characteristics and needs,” Ronaldo added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 763 goals in 1,017 professional matches at the club level and 128 goals in an astonishing 206 games for the national team of Portugal.