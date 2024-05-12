Jude Bellingham delivered a very surprising answer when asked to pick the best soccer player in the world.

Not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Jude Bellingham reveals who is the best player in the world

Jude Bellingham has had a spectacular 2023-2024 season with Real Madrid and seems destined to become one of the successors to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world.

After becoming a revelation with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham decided to make the big leap to Spain trying to win the most important titles at the club level. At the moment, the midfielder has already conquered La Liga and is one victory away from lifting the Champions League.

In this scenario, Jude Bellingham is one of the strongest candidates to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or in an open race with other names like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland. It is very likely that the UEFA Euro will be the determining factor for the voters.

Therefore, given the anticipation to find out who will be the young player to occupy the throne in soccer, Jude was questioned about who is the best player in the world, considering that Leo and CR7 are still shining in the MLS and Saudi Arabia.

Jude Bellingham revealed who is the best player in the world (Getty Images)

Who is the best player in the world for Jude Bellingham?

During Real Madrid’s parade to celebrate La Liga title with their fans in the Spanish capital, a reporter asked Jude Bellingham how he felt after winning his first major title in the country.

Bellingham decided to pay tribute to who he currently considers the best player in the world. “Yes. I feel very good. I am very happy here today with the best player in the world. Very happy.”

At that moment, Real Madrid TV cameras decided to widen the shot and Vinicius Jr appeared laughing. The Brazilian star thanked him for the gesture by hugging him, and both shouted: ‘Hala Madrid!!!’

So, from Jude’s perspective, Vinicius Jr is the best player in the world and, if Vini has a fantastic performance in Copa America with Brazil, he could take the Ballon d’Or away from Bellingham. It will be one of the great stories to follow in the summer.