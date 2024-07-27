A key player for the Golden State Warriors reveals his plans to retire. His potential departure will mark the end of an era and raises questions about the future of the franchise.

One of the fundamental pillars of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA, he has surprised the basketball world by revealing his plans for the future. This announcement has generated a bit of a surprise in Stephen Curry‘s team.

Draymond Green, a 34-year-old player, who is in the 13th season of his career, acknowledged that he is in the final stretch of his sporting career. These statements have generated great expectations and uncertainty about the future of the four-time NBA champion.

Green is still under contract with the Warriors for three more seasons, with a player option for the final one. However, his comments suggest that he is likely to fulfill his contract before hanging up his boots.

What did Draymond Green say about his retirement timeline with the Golden State Warriors?

During a recent appearance on the “Club 520” podcast, the veteran forward hinted that he could retire from the NBA within two years: “I’m on the wrong side of my downslide like I’m headed into year 13,” Green said. “I probably got two more [seasons]. And so it’s important to start building for the next thing.”

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on April 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Draymond Green has been a key player in the Golden State Warriors success in recent years. His defensive versatility, playmaking ability, and leadership have been instrumental in winning four NBA championships. Despite his age, Green remains an important player for the team and his experience is invaluable to young talent.

Golden State Warriors and their planning for the future

News of Draymond Green’s potential retirement in a couple of years raises questions about the Warriors’ future. The team will have to start planning the transition and look for alternatives to replace one of the pillars of their dynasty. However, the current focus is on the 2023-24 season and on recovering the competitive level shown in previous years.