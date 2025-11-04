Cristiano Ronaldo’s wedding plans with Georgina Rodriguez involve 2026 World Cup goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has never been one to separate his personal life from his ambitions. Now, as he eyes what could be his final World Cup appearance in 2026, his plans off the field seem to intertwine with his ultimate dream.

Sources close to the star suggest that he and longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez are preparing for a wedding that carries more meaning than just romance: it’s part of a larger vision, one that mirrors his drive for legacy and closure.

For CR7, timing has always been everything. The ceremony could mark both a personal milestone and the symbolic closing of a two-decade reign—one where love, fame and soccer have always shared the same spotlight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Between the trophy and “I Do”: Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2026 plan

Cristiano Ronaldo’s life has always balanced between two grand stages: the pitch and the spotlight of his personal world. Now, as the soccer icon approaches what could be his final World Cup, his private story takes a romantic turn that’s as carefully timed as any of his goals.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, he gave details about his proposal to Georgina Rodriguez, which was not a spontaneous gesture but one filled with meaning and family involvement. Their children played a heartwarming role, reportedly asking him when he would finally “give the ring to Mum”.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez in 2023. (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Advertisement

That simple question, as he admitted later, helped him realize it was time to make the promise he’d long postponed. In August 2025, Georgina confirmed the engagement with an Instagram post that instantly went viral: a photo of her hand, crowned with a 35-carat oval diamond estimated at more than $5 million, and a caption that read, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives”.

Advertisement

But the story doesn’t end there. The date of the ceremony is said to hold special significance for CR7, who sees the tournament as both a final shot at glory with Portugal and a symbolic chapter in his life beyond soccer. “We plan to do it after the World Cup — with the trophy”, he said.

For a man who’s built his identity on precision and timing, the decision feels deliberate. The ceremony, reportedly planned to happen in Portugal after the World Cup final, would mark more than a union — it would close a circle that began on the field and now finds meaning in family.

Advertisement