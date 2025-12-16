Jerry Jones throws Cowboys coach under the bus after loss to Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys’ latest loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings may have been the final blow to their hopes of securing a playoff berth. Jerry Jones, an authoritative voice on all matters involving America’s Team, made his displeasure clear.

Specifically, Jones’ criticism was directed at defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. In a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, the GM stated that the problem with the Cowboys is not the talent, but rather that the coaches should adapt their scheme to the players.

“I’m satisfied that the players we have fit what we’re trying to do very well,” he said, as reported by insider Jon Machota through his X account. Additionally, he placed particular emphasis on how the team allows its opponents too much room to gain momentum when facing them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We let their quarterback have a big day on us. That wasn’t the plan. We could have used more pressure, without question, at different times. The result was that we let (J.J. McCarthy) make some pretty significant plays out there, plus, he played pretty well. It seems like we’re always saying that about these (opposing) quarterbacks. Some of them hadn’t played as well, but when they play us, they play better. I think that’s telling, too.”

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Advertisement

Cowboys’ defense struggles against McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense struggled significantly against a breakout performance from J.J. McCarthy, who carved up the secondary and showcased his potential. McCarthy had a career day, completing 15-of-24 passes (62.5%) for a career-high 250 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also adding a crucial rushing touchdown.

Advertisement

see also Dak Prescott makes painful admission about Cowboys’ playoff chances after loss to Vikings

Operating with a stellar 107.9 passer rating and averaging 10.4 yards per attempt, McCarthy repeatedly exploited the Cowboys’ coverage and pass rush deficiencies, making the highly-regarded Dallas unit look vulnerable throughout the contest.

Advertisement

Loss to Vikings complicates Cowboys’ playoff hopes

In recent weeks, the race for the NFC East has centered on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. The defending Super Bowl champions have been more consistent throughout the season, although America’s Team never lost hope of claiming the division.

However, painful losses such as the Thanksgiving defeat against the Lions — and even more so last weekend’s loss to the Vikings at AT&T Stadium — have seriously jeopardized Dallas’ chances of securing a playoff berth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of Week 16, according to the NFL’s official website, Cowboys’ chances of making the postseason have dropped to a mere 1%, relying on a near-miraculous scenario for it to happen.

NFC East current standings before Week 16

Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)

Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1)

Washington Commanders (4-10)

New York Giants (2-12)