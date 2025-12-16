MLB News: Edwin Diaz makes something clear on rejecting NY Mets for $69 million deal with Dodgers

Edwin Diaz’s signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers was one of the biggest plot twists of the MLB offseason. Unfortunately for the New York Mets, it wasn’t even the worst news they learned. Just days later, Pete Alonso put pen to paper on a monstrous deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, Diaz is gearing up for a crucial 2026 MLB season with the reigning back-to-back World Series champions. As he joins the Dodgers, the star reliever broke his silence on his exit from New York with an honest message to the Mets.

“We took an offer to the Mets and they said they have a gap to negotiate. We took it to the Dodgers and they accepted it right away. Given they accepted it right away, I couldn’t go back to the Mets and tell them this is what the Dodgers are offering me. When the Dodgers said yes, I decided to sign with them,” Diaz told reporters in Puerto Rico about his free agency decision.

Mixed reaction

While Mets fans are still settling to the news of Diaz’ departure, the reaction from users in social media to the reliever’s thought process is quite polarized. On the one hand, many argue he didn’t give New York a fair chance to match Los Angeles’ offer.

Edwin Díaz walks to the dugout on September 13, 2025 in New York City.

Others, however, believe Diaz deserved to decide on his own. After realizing the Mets were skeptic about giving him such a deal, Diaz made the reasonable—and honestly, logical—decision to sign with the Dodgers.

Fresh start away from New York

Moreover, the fact the Dodgers are coming off consecutive championships whereas the Mets didn’t even make the postseason in 2025 can’t be overlooked. Though Diaz didn’t explicitly mention it, it probably played a role in him signing with the Boys in Blue.

Given how passionate the fan base in Queens is, don’t expect anyone to forget about Diaz’s decision when the Dodgers and Mets face off in a three-game series at Citi Field next season, from July 24–26.