NBA Rumors: Kings reportedly seeking trade options for three key roster players

With a 6-20 record in the regular season so far, the Sacramento Kings have faced substantial criticism from their fanbase. Several reasons have been suggested by supporters to explain the team’s struggles this season, one being the swirling rumors concerning radical changes to the roster.

According to a report from Marc J. Spears in The Stein Line, involving players like DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, and Zach LaVine, a disconnect is allegedly growing between the veteran players and the coaching staff. Spears elaborated on the current situation that is reportedly unfolding within the team.

As the Kings strive to make a strong impact in the upcoming season, partly by considering significant roster changes, the fanbase eagerly awaits potential new additions. Speculation abounds on whether the team will pursue trades for DeRozan, Westbrook, and LaVine in an attempt to bounce back.

Of course, such a comprehensive overhaul of a talent-laden roster is not a straightforward endeavor. Careful analysis is necessary to ensure that any potential replacements provide a meaningful impact not only in the current season but in future ones as well.

DeMar DeRozan #10, Domantas Sabonis #11, and Zach LaVine #8 of the Sacramento Kings sit.

DeRozan: The player most likely to be traded

Further reports about the future of each player hinge on which teams express interest as the trade deadline approaches. The situation appears especially challenging for Westbrook and Domantas Sabonis, but Sam Amick of The Athletic noted that DeRozan might be a more tradable asset.

“DeMar DeRozan could find a new home, but it will be difficult to move Zach LaVine’s and Domantas Sabonis’ contracts,” Amick revealed on Run It Back. This statement adds to the uncertainty surrounding the future of two of the NBA’s most renowned players today.

Under these circumstances, Kings supporters anticipate discovering the best available options in the offseason to significantly influence the regular season’s upcoming games.

