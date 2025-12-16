NY Giants confirm former first-round pick returns to help out Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart has taken the New York Giants by storm. The first-round selection out of Ole Miss has played lights out for the G-men in the 2025 NFL season. However, injuries—mostly concussions—have hindered his production. Now, the organization has confirmed the return of a former high-end draft pick, who could help keep Dart out of harm’s way.

As much as fans love to see Dart leave it all on the gridiron, they rather see the 22-year-old quarterback put on a long career in the NFL. Availability is the best ability in the league, and it’s the one test Dart has yet to pass in his rookie campaign.

Though injuries are mostly inevitable in a sport as violent as football, Dart could sure make better decisions to preserve his health. However, the Giants can also help keep their franchise quarterback safe. On that note, having a 6’7” offensive-lineman back on the lineup could prove crucial.

As announced through Giants.com, New York has designated Evan Neal to return from Injured Reserve (IR). The product out of the University of Alabama has yet to make his season-debut and had been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the past month.

Evan Neal of the NY Giants

Evan Neal’s rough start to his career

Coming off an impressive college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, sky-high expectations were set on Neal. Selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Giants hoped he would bolster the struggling offensive line.

However, Neal’s transition to the NFL was anything but smooth. Expected to become a top tackle right away, the former All-American struggled tremendously when facing the elite EDGEs in the league. Since, New York has decided to shift him further inside on the line, playing him at the guard position.

“I think Evan [Neal steadily improved playing inside,” Brian Daboll admitted during training camp, via AL.com. However, Neal hasn’t played since and Daboll has been fired out of The Big Apple, so that statement may have to be taken with a grain of salt.

Dart’s concussion scares

Dart hasn’t been in the NFL for over a year, yet he has already been tested for more concussions than many experienced veterans have over their entire careers. After being evaluated for a head injury in Week 15, Dart entered his fifth concussion protocol in 10 games this season, as reported by NBC Sports.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.

While Dart acknowledges that this is an area of his game he must work on perfecting, he can’t help but feel he’s being made an example of. “Definitely feel there is a sensitivity for some reason,” Dart said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Giants part ways with Younghoe Koo

Aside from a couple of highlights here and there, the 2025 NFL season has been mostly eclipsed by disastrous woes for the Giants. On that note, kicker Younghoe Koo starred in some of the most ridiculous lowlights of the year.

The 31-year-old South Korean-American made a handful of eye-rolling plays, including a field-goal attempt in which he never kicked the football in Week 13. Though stat sheets won’t consider it as a missed attempt, fans will never forget such a unique play.

Following yet another disappointing outing, in which he missed two field goals against the Washington Commanders, the Giants have waived the veteran kicker. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan states that undrafted rookie Ben Sauls will be called up from the practice squad—becoming the fourth kicker of the season for New York.

