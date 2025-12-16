Trending topics:
Boxing

Jake Paul responds to underdog talk ahead of massive Anthony Joshua showdown

Jake Paul enters his bout against Anthony Joshua with the odds stacked against him, and the YouTuber-turned-boxer has now addressed how he feels about being labeled the underdog.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Jake Paul (left) and Anthony Joshua (right), 2025
© Alexander Tamargo/Getty ImagesJake Paul (left) and Anthony Joshua (right), 2025

Jake Paul faces the biggest challenge of his boxing career so far. He is set to face Anthony Joshua on Friday, with the British world champion entering as the favorite and the influencer as the underdog.

This Friday, Jake Paul will step into the ring to face a gold medalist and multi-time world champion. Anthony Joshua’s résumé makes oddsmakers view Paul as the clear underdog, a situation he actually embraces.

“I’ve been the underdog my whole life,” Paul said during a face-to-face interviwe with Joshua. “I’ve had to fight for everything that I’ve gotten. Earned my position all the time. I’ve honestly had some of my best performances coming in as an underdog. And I don’t really look at the betting lines and all who’s this favorite, who’s that, because to me none of that matters. I know what I’m capable of and the work that I’ve put in.

Advertisement

Jake Paul has never faced someone like Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul holds a 12-1 record as a professional boxer. His toughest challenge to date, and the only fight he has lost, was against Tommy Fury. However, the bout against Anthony Joshua is undoubtedly the most difficult test of his career.

Joshua has won multiple titles, including a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Although he has been out of the ring for a year following his loss to Daniel Dubois, the British star remains one of the top heavyweights in the world.

Advertisement

Anthony Joshua owns a 28-4 professional record with 25 knockouts, an impressive figure in boxing. He is taller and heavier than Paul, and while the influencer may have an advantage in agility, Joshua brings far more experience and a far more accomplished career.

Jake Paul receives stern warning from Amir Khan ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

see also

Jake Paul receives stern warning from Amir Khan ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Will the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight be sanctioned?

Yes, the bout between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua will count toward their professional records. There were concerns about Paul’s safety, but he was determined to face Joshua at the highest possible level.

Advertisement

The fight will be sanctioned by the Florida Athletic Commission. Joshua and Paul will compete in eight three-minute rounds, with knockouts allowed, and both fighters will use standard 10-ounce gloves.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Paul receives stern warning from Khan ahead of Joshua fight
Boxing

Paul receives stern warning from Khan ahead of Joshua fight

Anthony Joshua gets in Jake Paul’s face with massive threat before their fight
Boxing

Anthony Joshua gets in Jake Paul’s face with massive threat before their fight

Fury delivers surprising calm verdict on Paul vs Joshua fight
Boxing

Fury delivers surprising calm verdict on Paul vs Joshua fight

NY Giants confirm former first-round pick returns to help out Jaxson Dart
NFL

NY Giants confirm former first-round pick returns to help out Jaxson Dart

Better Collective Logo