Jake Paul responds to underdog talk ahead of massive Anthony Joshua showdown

Jake Paul faces the biggest challenge of his boxing career so far. He is set to face Anthony Joshua on Friday, with the British world champion entering as the favorite and the influencer as the underdog.

This Friday, Jake Paul will step into the ring to face a gold medalist and multi-time world champion. Anthony Joshua’s résumé makes oddsmakers view Paul as the clear underdog, a situation he actually embraces.

“I’ve been the underdog my whole life,” Paul said during a face-to-face interviwe with Joshua. “I’ve had to fight for everything that I’ve gotten. Earned my position all the time. I’ve honestly had some of my best performances coming in as an underdog. And I don’t really look at the betting lines and all who’s this favorite, who’s that, because to me none of that matters. I know what I’m capable of and the work that I’ve put in.“

Jake Paul has never faced someone like Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul holds a 12-1 record as a professional boxer. His toughest challenge to date, and the only fight he has lost, was against Tommy Fury. However, the bout against Anthony Joshua is undoubtedly the most difficult test of his career.

Joshua has won multiple titles, including a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Although he has been out of the ring for a year following his loss to Daniel Dubois, the British star remains one of the top heavyweights in the world.

Anthony Joshua owns a 28-4 professional record with 25 knockouts, an impressive figure in boxing. He is taller and heavier than Paul, and while the influencer may have an advantage in agility, Joshua brings far more experience and a far more accomplished career.

Will the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight be sanctioned?

Yes, the bout between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua will count toward their professional records. There were concerns about Paul’s safety, but he was determined to face Joshua at the highest possible level.

The fight will be sanctioned by the Florida Athletic Commission. Joshua and Paul will compete in eight three-minute rounds, with knockouts allowed, and both fighters will use standard 10-ounce gloves.