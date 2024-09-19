Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Crvena Zvezda will face Benfica in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Crvena Zvezda are set to take on Benfica in the opening league phase match of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s all the info you need to catch the action, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available based on your country.

[Watch Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica live in the USA on Paramount+]

The Champions League kicks off for two teams that may not be among the top favorites but have the potential to compete for the final qualifying spots. Benfica, coming off a shaky start to their domestic season, are eager to reverse their fortunes on the European stage. Despite their struggles, they recognize they aren’t up against one of the tournament’s powerhouses and will aim to capitalize on this opportunity.

Similarly, Crvena Zvezda, Serbia’s most storied club, are determined to make their mark in this year’s competition. They see a real chance to secure a crucial win against a vulnerable Benfica side. A victory here could set the tone for their campaign, and they know this match represents one of their best opportunities to get off to a strong start.

Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (September 20)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 20)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 20)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 3

Germany: DAZN Germany, tabii

India: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, tabii, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 4

Italy: SKY Go Italia, tabii, Sky Sport 254

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, tabii, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Max, tabii, Cinemax

Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, tabii, Sport TV5

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 4

USA: Paramount+, ViX