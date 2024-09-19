Trending topics:
Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Crvena Zvezda will face Benfica in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Angel Di Maria forward of SL Benfica
© IMAGO / Sports Press PhotoAngel Di Maria forward of SL Benfica

By Leonardo Herrera

Crvena Zvezda are set to take on Benfica in the opening league phase match of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s all the info you need to catch the action, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available based on your country.

The Champions League kicks off for two teams that may not be among the top favorites but have the potential to compete for the final qualifying spots. Benfica, coming off a shaky start to their domestic season, are eager to reverse their fortunes on the European stage. Despite their struggles, they recognize they aren’t up against one of the tournament’s powerhouses and will aim to capitalize on this opportunity.

Similarly, Crvena Zvezda, Serbia’s most storied club, are determined to make their mark in this year’s competition. They see a real chance to secure a crucial win against a vulnerable Benfica side. A victory here could set the tone for their campaign, and they know this match represents one of their best opportunities to get off to a strong start.

Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (September 20)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 20)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 20)
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 3
Germany: DAZN Germany, tabii
India: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, tabii, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 4
Italy: SKY Go Italia, tabii, Sky Sport 254
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, tabii, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Max, tabii, Cinemax
Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, tabii, Sport TV5
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 4
USA: Paramount+, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

