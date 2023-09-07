Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers has a shocking team attempting to extend their moment. It involves Cyprus facing Scotland at AEK Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. significant ahead between teams ready to.
Cyprus are undoubtedly the least powerful team in a group that is completed by Spain, Norway, and Georgia, as well as their opponent in this match. It’d be an unexpected result seeing them qualify for the Euro considering they have lost their three matchups.
Scotland enjoyed a perfect start of the tournament without dropping any point thus far in four matches. Their four consecutive victories positioned them as the leaders against most projections, so they could secure their goal with a few favorable outcomes.
Cyprus vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time
Cyprus will confront Scotland at AEK Arena on Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this Friday, September 8.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 9)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Cyprus: 9:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
Franc: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 00:15 AM (September 9)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 9)
Irelan: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 9)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (September 9)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 9)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to watch Cyprus vs Scotland in your country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia
Cyrpus: RIK 2
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English,beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStvNow
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, Premier Sports 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Sport Premium 5
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia, Arena Sport 3P
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English
UK: Viaplay Sports 1,Viaplay UK
United States: ViX