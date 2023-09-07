Cyprus vs Scotland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Euro 2024 qualifiers in your country

Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers has a shocking team attempting to extend their moment. It involves Cyprus facing Scotland at AEK Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. significant ahead between teams ready to.

Cyprus are undoubtedly the least powerful team in a group that is completed by Spain, Norway, and Georgia, as well as their opponent in this match. It’d be an unexpected result seeing them qualify for the Euro considering they have lost their three matchups.

Scotland enjoyed a perfect start of the tournament without dropping any point thus far in four matches. Their four consecutive victories positioned them as the leaders against most projections, so they could secure their goal with a few favorable outcomes.

Cyprus vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time

Cyprus will confront Scotland at AEK Arena on Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this Friday, September 8.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 9)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Cyprus: 9:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

Franc: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 00:15 AM (September 9)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 9)

Irelan: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 9)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (September 9)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 9)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Cyprus vs Scotland in your country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia

Cyrpus: RIK 2

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English,beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStvNow

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, Premier Sports 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia, Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English

UK: Viaplay Sports 1,Viaplay UK

United States: ViX