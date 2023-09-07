Croatia vs Latvia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers in your country

Croatia needs to have an amazing second half of the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers. In Matchday 5 of Group D, they will hace Latvia in a very interesting game. Here’s the TV channel of the game, and how and where to watch it or live stream it in your country.

[Watch Croatia vs Latvia online free in the US on Fubo]

Group D has surprised everybody, as Turkey and Armenia are currently in the next phase. Croatia is two points away from the second spot, so a victory in Matchday 5 is crucial for their hopes.

On the other hand, Latvia is not having the best qualifiers. They have not added any points yet, so a victory against Luka Modric’s team could be very helpful if they want to fight for a spot in UEFA’s biggest tournament

Croatia vs Latvia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Georgia: 10:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 PM

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Croatia vs Latvia in your Country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Nova TV

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Sportstars 2, Vision+, K-Vision

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Canal 11

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX