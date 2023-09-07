Croatia needs to have an amazing second half of the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers. In Matchday 5 of Group D, they will hace Latvia in a very interesting game. Here’s the TV channel of the game, and how and where to watch it or live stream it in your country.
Group D has surprised everybody, as Turkey and Armenia are currently in the next phase. Croatia is two points away from the second spot, so a victory in Matchday 5 is crucial for their hopes.
On the other hand, Latvia is not having the best qualifiers. They have not added any points yet, so a victory against Luka Modric’s team could be very helpful if they want to fight for a spot in UEFA’s biggest tournament
Croatia vs Latvia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Georgia: 10:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 PM
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Saturday)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to watch Croatia vs Latvia in your Country
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Nova TV
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: L’Equipe Web
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Sportstars 2, Vision+, K-Vision
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Canal 11
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UK: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX