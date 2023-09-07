Turkey will host Armenia in the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers. The crucial match will be played on Friday, September 9th at Eskisehir. Read here to find out how to enjoy the game in your country.
Turkey are currently in first place of Group D with nine points after four matches. However, Armenia, Croatia and Wales remain very close in what should be a thrilling race until the end.
Meanwhile, Armenia have been a big surprise thanks to two victories over Wales and Latvia. They’re trying to qualify to the Euro for the first time in history and currently hold one of the two tickets for the tournament in the group.
Turkey vs Armenia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Armenia: 10:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (Saturday)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Saturday)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Turkey: 9:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to Watch Turkey vs Armenia in your Country
Argentina: Star+
Armenia: 1TV, Fast Sports
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 4
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: K-Vision, Sportstars, Vision+
Ireland: UEFA.tv
Israel: UEFA.tv
Italy: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Arena 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: UEFA.tv
New Zealand: UEFA.tv
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Philippines: UEFA.tv
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: UEFA.tv
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia, Sportklub 7
Singapore: UEFA.tv
Spain: UEFA.tv
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Turkey: TRT 1
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra
UK: Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, ViX, Foxsports.com