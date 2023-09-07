Turkey vs Armenia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers in your country

Turkey will host Armenia in the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers. The crucial match will be played on Friday, September 9th at Eskisehir. Read here to find out how to enjoy the game in your country.

Turkey are currently in first place of Group D with nine points after four matches. However, Armenia, Croatia and Wales remain very close in what should be a thrilling race until the end.

Meanwhile, Armenia have been a big surprise thanks to two victories over Wales and Latvia. They’re trying to qualify to the Euro for the first time in history and currently hold one of the two tickets for the tournament in the group.

Turkey vs Armenia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Armenia: 10:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Turkey: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to Watch Turkey vs Armenia in your Country

Argentina: Star+

Armenia: 1TV, Fast Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 4

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: K-Vision, Sportstars, Vision+

Ireland: UEFA.tv

Israel: UEFA.tv

Italy: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Arena 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: UEFA.tv

New Zealand: UEFA.tv

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Philippines: UEFA.tv

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: UEFA.tv

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia, Sportklub 7

Singapore: UEFA.tv

Spain: UEFA.tv

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Turkey: TRT 1

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra

UK: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, ViX, Foxsports.com