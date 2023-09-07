Georgia vs Spain: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers in your country

Spain are living very complicated moments after the controversy of Luis Rubiales with Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup. Some players of the Men’s National Team have been severely criticized by their opinions and now they have to take the field this Friday, September 8th against Georgia in Tbilisi.

The squad led by coach Luis de la Fuente, who is also under fire because of the scandal, won the UEFA Nations League a few months ago. However, they are currently in fourth place of Group A in the Euro qualifiers behind Scotland, Georgia and Norway.

Meanwhile, Georgia are very much alive and will try to pull a major upset at home facing Spain. They have four points after three matches and the race for that second spot in the group is wide open.

Georgia vs Spain: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1 PM

Australia: 2 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 10 PM

Belgium: 6 PM

Brazil: 1 PM

Canada: 12 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6 PM

Denmark: 6 PM

Egypt: 7 PM

France: 6 PM

Georgia: 8 PM

Germany: 6 PM

Greece: 7 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 5 PM

Israel: 7 PM

Italy: 6 PM

Jamaica: 11 AM

Kenya: 7 PM

Malaysia: 12 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 10 AM

Morocco: 5 PM

Netherlands: 6 PM

New Zealand: 4 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 5 PM

Norway: 6 PM

Philippines: 12 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 6 PM

Portugal: 5 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7 PM

Serbia: 6 PM

Singapore: 12 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 6 PM

Spain: 6 PM

Sweden: 6 PM

Switzerland: 6 PM

UAE: 8 PM

UK: 5 PM

United States: 12 PM (ET)

How to Watch Georgia vs Spain in your Country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina, ESPN Play Sur

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web

Georgia: 1TV

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1,

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: UEFA.tv

Indonesia: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV2 Sport , TV 2 Play

Philippines: UEFA.tv

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: UEFA.tv

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: fuboTV España, TVE La 1, RTVE.es

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, ViX, Fox Sports 2