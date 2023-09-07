Spain are living very complicated moments after the controversy of Luis Rubiales with Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup. Some players of the Men’s National Team have been severely criticized by their opinions and now they have to take the field this Friday, September 8th against Georgia in Tbilisi.
The squad led by coach Luis de la Fuente, who is also under fire because of the scandal, won the UEFA Nations League a few months ago. However, they are currently in fourth place of Group A in the Euro qualifiers behind Scotland, Georgia and Norway.
Meanwhile, Georgia are very much alive and will try to pull a major upset at home facing Spain. They have four points after three matches and the race for that second spot in the group is wide open.
Georgia vs Spain: Kick-Off Time
How to Watch Georgia vs Spain in your Country
