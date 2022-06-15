The Uruguayan National Team is destined to have forwards of hierarchy. Here we let you know about Darwin Nunez´s Profile: Age, height, private life, and position.

The Uruguayan National Team is destined to have forwards of hierarchy. It had Enzo Francescoli, Diego Forlan, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, and now the player who has everything to become the new star is Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan became the most expensive purchase in Liverpool's history. The Reds paid 75 million euros to Benfica for his signing, but that figure could rise to 100 million if they meet the stipulated targets. But not everything was easy in Nunez's life. There was no shortage of days when he went to bed without eating. "I went to bed with an empty stomach", he recounted.

His beginnings in soccer were not easy either. At the age of 16, he suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament while playing for Peñarol's 3rd Division and considered quitting soccer. His recovery took him more than 18 months. He managed to debut as a professional at the end of 2017, but the joy turned into sadness in seconds: the cursed injury suffered in that knee left sequelae, and his kneecap took its toll. He hit rock bottom and returned in 2018. Nothing and no one could stop him.

At the age of 20, he signed for Almeria. There he scored 16 goals in 32 games played. In 2019, he made his debut in the Uruguayan senior national team, and in 2020, Benfica paid 39 million euros for him. In the Portuguese team, he played 84 games, scored 47 goals, and provided 16 assists. His level caught the attention of the big teams, and from the 2022-2023 season, he will play in the Premier League with Liverpool.

How old is Darwin Nunez?

His full name is Darwin Gabriel Nunez Ribeiro and he is 22 years old. He was born on June 24, 1999, in Artigas, Uruguay. He made his professional debut on November 22, 2017, and on October 13, 2018, he scored his first goal.

How tall is Darwin Nunez?

Darwin Nunez has the ideal height. It allows him to head goals, fight with defenders, and at the same time be a sneaky player. The Uruguayan height is 1.87 mts and weighs 81 kg.

Does Darwin Nunez have a girlfriend?

Darwin Nunez is in a couple with Lorena Manas (31). They met when he played for Almeria in Spain. In January, the Spaniard gave birth to the couple's first child, who bears the same name as the soccer player. In addition, Manas also had a daughter named Chloe with former Barcelona winger Aleix Vidal. The girl is 7 years old.

In which position does Darwin Nunez play?

Darwin Nunez's main position is that of striker. The Coaches Voice defined him as a multi-functional striker, who plays mainly as a left winger in a 3-4-3 scheme. Due to his size and physical build, he also can occupy the center forward position, a role he fulfills in a 4-4-2 scheme. He is a decisive player in the finishing area. His right foot is his skillful leg, but he has great handling of the ball with both legs.