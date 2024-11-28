Trending topics:
WNBA News: USC star JuJu Watkins opens up about Caitlin Clark's comparisons

USC Trojans rising star JuJu Watkins had a clear response to the comparisons with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans brings the ball up the court against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half of their game during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series
By Natalia Lobo

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins is currently being hyped as the upcoming WNBA sensation. The 19-year-old has been compared to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who was named 2024 Rookie of the Year and has been credited for bringing new fans to the league. 

After becoming State Farm’s second NIL signing since partnering with the Indiana Fever guard, Watkins isn’t letting the comparisons get to her head. “I would say I just do my best to be myself and play my way,” Watkins said to Athlon Sports. 

“I don’t really think too much about the comparisons or the pressure, but I would say I just go out there and try to have fun, do what I do and continue to work hard. I think that’s my mentality always,” she explained. 

Watkins has emerged as one of the top players in college basketball, averaging 22 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.4 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game in 2024. She recently surpassed Clark‘s record for fastest Power Five player to reach 1,000 points, highlighting her incredible scoring ability and versatility.

Watkins: The next big thing in the WNBA?

Watkins has garnered praise from some of the biggest names in basketball. She has trained with NBA superstars James Harden and Kevin Durant, as well as WNBA standout Chelsea Gray. Notably, she became the first high school athlete to sign with Klutch Sports, the agency representing LeBron James.

An anonymous WNBA talent evaluator told ESPN’s Alexa Phillippou, “You could be looking at a multiple MVP winner. She’s going to carry a franchise. Besides Caitlin, she’s definitely the next most exciting prospect. … That’s the one you’re waiting for.”

Watkins’ versatility is evident in her ability to score, pass, and defend at an elite level. Her clutch performances and leadership qualities have made her a fan favorite. As she continues to grow and develop, she has the potential to become one of the WNBA’s next superstars.

