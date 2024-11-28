Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco makes big statement on captain Brad Marchand after win vs Islanders

The Boston Bruins have changed the tune on their NHL season after Jim Montgomery’s firing. Interim coach Joe Sacco took the reins and the Bs have won three of their first four games under his coaching. After a bounce back victory over the New York Islanders, the Bruins coach sent captain Brad Marchand a powerful message on his play.

Brad Marchand was visibly affected by Montgomery’s departure from Boston and hadn’t been able to produce greatly since Sacco’s rise. He finally broke out against the New York Islanders, registering his third multi-point game of the season.

The left-winger scored twice during the 6-2 win over New York and he now tallies eight goals and nine assists (17 points) through 24 games. After the Bruins impressive offensive outing against the Islanders, Sacco highlighted Marchand’s performance.

“He came ready to play tonight,” Sacco said, per NESN. “You can see he was winning battles. He was just ready to go and that’s what you expect from (No.) 63.”

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) skates during the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round game 4 between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders on June 5, 2021 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

Marchand speaks on the team getting back in the win column

The Bruins entered the game against the Isles with a chip on their shoulder. They came off a shutout after the 2-0 loss to the Canucks and the team was desperate to score again.

The captain led by example, netting two goals in the opening nine minutes of the game. Despite the mistakes made, which cost the team two leads duing the game, the Bruins bounced back and secured a vital win. Following the rollercoaster-like game, Marchand addressed the team’s performance.

“Just had to be better in details,” Marchand said. “That’s where we’ve been having success the last little bit and what we’ll always have. That’s what the foundation of this team has always been, is executing the details and being committed to the structure. We got away from it a little bit in the second but did a great job in the third.”

