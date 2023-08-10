David de Gea is still not past it; the former Manchester United goalkeeper was the Red Devils number 1 for 12 seasons and while a free agent, De Gea got an unexpected call.

According to Sky Sports, David de Gea is on the radar of Spanish giants Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have entered talks with David de Gea’s representation due to the team losing Thibaut Courtois to an ACL injury.



Thibaut Courtois has been Real Madrid’s starting goalkeeper for the better part of 5 seasons and has been sensational in goal for the LaLiga legends.



David de Gea and chances of playing for Real Madrid



The chances that de Gea, who began his career at Atlético Madrid, plays for Real Madrid could be high, especially considering that he comes at no cost other than his contract, De Gea is a proven big-time goalkeeper.

Courtois’s injury will most likely see him miss the entire LaLiga season or come back near the end of the season at the earliest. De Gea, who at one time was one of the highest paid players in the Premier League, leaves Manchester United after 545 games and 8 titles.