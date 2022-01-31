According to Fabrizio Romano, it's a done deal. The out of favor Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the Gunners to join FC Barcelona. The Premier League club saves his lucrative salary.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likes to do things by his own rules, arriving late to an Arsenal practice, and traveling to Barcelona on his own to facilitate a transfer out of Arsenal seem to be exactly right up his alley. Aubameyang’s end to his Arsenal career is a shocker to say the least, after 5 season’s the Gabon striker was removed from the first team due to discipline issues.

Now after being made to train by himself and look for another destination, Aubameyang traveled to Spain to finalize his loan deal with Barcelona. Despite rumors that the deal had fallen through due to salary issues it would seem all has been squared away and the deal has gone to the finish line.

According to David Ornstein the deal is for six months plus the possibility of another year, surely bringing Aubameyang’s Arsenal career to an end. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms Aubameyang is joining Barcelona.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona

Shortly after the transfer window closed, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move was happening. "Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang joins Barcelona, done deal and here we go. Contract agreed and now set to be signed by Aubameyang in Barcelona headquarters. Medical successfully completed. Arsenal will save his huge salary as they wanted. Deal in place," he wrote on Twitter.

Barcelona has been in the market for more offensive firepower and due to their financial situation have only been able to sign players that are either out of contract or in situations like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. At 32, Aubameyang provides the young Barcelona squad some leadership and experience.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not played since December and with his medical ready he will look to suit up for Barcelona as soon as possible. Barcelona’s season has been an utter failure, even after the arrival of Xavi as the new manager and the team sit fifth in the standings with a 9-4-8 record.