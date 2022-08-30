Defensa y Justicia will face River Plate for round of 16 of the 2022 Copa Argentina. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Defensa y Justicia and River will face each other in what will the round of 16 2022 Copa Argentina. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV + (free trial).

The round of 16 of the Copa Argentina begins and two teams that usually give very good shows every time they play against each other will play. On one side, Defense and Justice have this Copa Argentina as their main objective since they are currently very far from the fight for the Argentine League.

On the other side will be River Plate, who like their rivals from Florencio Varela, have the Copa Argentina as one of their priorities, after they could not advance beyond the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores. The difference is that River are currently one of the candidates for the Argentine League title, which does not mean that they do not seek to be champions of this competition as well.

Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time

Defensa y Justicia will play against River Plate for the round of 16 2022 Copa Argentina this Wednesday, August 31 at the Centenario Stadium in Resistencia, Argentina

Barbados: 8:30 PM

Belize: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM (EDT)

Germany: 2:30 AM (September 1)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 AM (September 1)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Ecuador: TyC Sports International

Guatemala: TyC Sports International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, TyC Sports International

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TyC Sports International