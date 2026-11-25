Denmark U17 face Argentina U17 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup, with both sides looking to turn their form around in the group stage. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Denmark U17 vs Argentina U17: Match Summary Match Denmark U17 vs. Argentina U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Time 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Denmark U17 vs Argentina U17 in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 2.

The game can also be streamed live on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Denmark U17 vs Argentina U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Denmark U17 vs Argentina U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Denmark enters this match after a 0-0 draw with Australia U17 on November 22, a result that followed a 0-4 loss to Mozambique U17 on November 19. They have yet to find a win in the group stage and need a result here to keep their hopes alive.

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Argentina arrives in better form. They beat Mozambique U17 2-1 on November 22, bouncing back from a 0-2 loss to Australia U17 on November 19. A win in this game would give them a strong position heading into the final group matches.

What time is the Denmark U17 vs Argentina U17 match?

The Denmark U17 vs Argentina U17 match kicks off on Wednesday, November 25, at 10:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 10:30 AM

Central Time (CT): 9:30 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 8:30 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 7:30 AM