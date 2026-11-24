The Detroit Red Wings sent Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens, and now the Minnesota Wild reportedly wouldn't mind adding another center to their roster, with Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha among the potential targets.

The Minnesota Wild made an offer for Dylan Larkin but the Detroit Red Wings ultimately decided to send their former star to the Montreal Canadiens. Now, John Hynes‘ team must look elsewhere to find a center, with Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha emerging as a potential target, according to Elliotte Friedman.

“I’m sure they’re gonna go out and they’re gonna look out what other centers are available,” Friedman said via NHL Media. “Boston’s gonna have an interesting one with Pavel Zacha. I don’t think they want to extend him at today’s prices.”

The Wild need to find a way to strengthen their offense, and Zacha’s name is gaining traction in Minnesota. Could he make the move in the near future, or will the team look elsewhere for another option to bolster its center position?

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Zacha’s numbers raise expectations

It’s easy to see why a center-hungry team like the Wild would be excited about the idea of landing Pavel Zacha. Coming off a career-best 2025–26 campaign with the Bruins in which he erupted for 30 goals and 65 points (including 22 on the power play) across 78 games, the 29-year-old has carried that momentum straight into the 2026–27 season with 6 goals and 17 points through his first 22 outings.

Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins.

Beyond his top-six scoring punch, the 6-foot-4 pivot brings legitimate two-way reliability, averaging over 19 minutes of ice time per night while ranking among the league’s top 45 in faceoff wins (157). Factor in his team-friendly $4.75 million cap hit, and Zacha checks every box for a Minnesota roster desperate for size, playmaking, and stability down the middle.

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Are there other targets for Minnesota?

With Dylan Larkin off the board after his blockbuster move to Montreal, the Minnesota Wild could pivot to a few intriguing trade targets to upgrade down the middle. If the Vancouver Canucks decide to shake things up, Elias Pettersson would be a massive swing that could reunite him with former teammate Quinn Hughes and give Minnesota a legitimate top-line pivot.

On a more affordable, short-term front, the Wild could look at veteran rentals like Ryan O’Reilly—should Nashville eventually slip out of the playoff picture—or Evgeni Malkin, either of whom would bring battle-tested championship experience and reliable secondary scoring for a deep Stanley Cup run.

Head coach John Hynes of the Minnesota Wild.

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Key takeaways