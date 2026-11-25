Uruguay U17 face France U17 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Wednesday, November 25, with both sides chasing a spot in the next round. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Uruguay U17 vs France U17: Match Summary Match Uruguay U17 vs. France U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Time 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Uruguay U17 vs France U17 in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 2.

The game is also available to stream on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Uruguay U17 vs France U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Uruguay U17 vs France U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Uruguay U17 arrive off two straight wins. They beat Haiti U17 4-1 on November 22 and edged Saudi Arabia U17 3-2 on November 19. Both results give them momentum heading into this match.

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France U17 split their last two outings. They lost 0-1 to Saudi Arabia U17 on November 22 after opening with a 3-1 win over Haiti U17 on November 19. A win here would put them back on track in the tournament.

Both teams know the stakes in this group stage clash. A victory would boost their chances of advancing in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

What time is the Uruguay U17 vs France U17 match?

The Uruguay U17 vs France U17 match kicks off on Wednesday, November 25, at 8:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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