One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks this NHL regular season is Connor Bedard’s injury, and how a struggling roster will fill the void he leaves behind for the bulk of the campaign.

With just 18 points and sitting at the bottom of the Central Division standings, Chicago has endured a difficult start to the season. Now, with Bedard sidelined for approximately four months after undergoing successful right shoulder surgery—as confirmed by the team’s official social media accounts—the star center may only be able to return for the final stretch of the regular season.

Amid trade rumors linking Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin to Chicago prior Bedard’s injury, anticipation is building around the Blackhawks’ next move as the front office weighs outside additions to get the season back on track.

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While veteran winger Patrick Kane addressed how the locker room will rally in Bedard’s absence, the club is hoping for a late-March return, just a couple of weeks before the regular season concludes on April 10, 2027.

Injury Update on Connor Bedard: pic.twitter.com/H9R7Nm89kI — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 24, 2026

Who can fill the void left by Bedard in Chicago?

With Bedard ruled out for four months following shoulder surgery, the Blackhawks lack a single player capable of matching his production at top-line center. Instead, head coach Jeff Blashill will likely lean on a committee approach across multiple spots in the lineup to keep the team competitive.

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Frank Nazar stands out as the clearest internal candidate to absorb Bedard’s first-line minutes. Nazar previously anchored the top unit while Bedard worked his way back from left shoulder surgery earlier in the 2026–27 cycle, giving him established chemistry with Chicago’s top wingers.

Offensively, Chicago will lean heavily on Kane and winger Roman Kantserov to drive five-on-five chance creation and quarterback the top power-play unit. General manager Kyle Davidson also added veteran depth down the middle by claiming Luke Glendening off waivers to bolster the team’s defensive-zone draws.

Key takeaways

Connor Bedard will miss four months after undergoing successful surgery, the Blackhawks announced.

after undergoing successful surgery, the Blackhawks announced. Trade rumors linked Dylan Larkin to the Chicago Blackhawks prior Connor Bedard’s injury.

to the Chicago Blackhawks prior Connor Bedard’s injury. Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson claimed Luke Glendening off waivers to add defensive experience.

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