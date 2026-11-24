Following the Dylan Larkin trade, the Detroit Red Wings must now address Simon Edvinsson's future, as the defenseman reportedly looks for a new opportunity elsewhere in the NHL.

After parting ways with Dylan Larkin, the Detroit Red Wings now face another major question regarding the future of a player involved in an ongoing dispute. With the Nashville Predators emerging as frontrunners to acquire his services, Simon Edvinsson is approaching a decision on his future, which, according to a recent report by Frank Seravalli, could be settled within the next few days.

“I’d be kinda surprised at this juncture if it gets down to the last day on Tuesday [December 1st], I wouldn’t be surprised to see him moved before this weekend,” Seravalli revealed via Flames Now.

The deadline for Edvinsson to make a final decision is December 1, although all signs point to his future being settled before then. Which team will be fortunate enough to land Edvinsson in the near future?

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Predators need Edvinsson

Landing Simon Edvinsson would be a massive upgrade for a Nashville Predators blueline looking to inject younger, high-upside size and mobility into their top four. At just 23 years old, the defenseman has already proven he can handle heavy, top-pairing minutes—averaging 22:21 of ice time per game across 72 appearances for Detroit during the 2025–26 season, where he posted 9 goals, 25 points, and a solid +12 rating.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Unlike smaller puck-movers, Edvinsson blends elite reach and physicality with impressive skating speed and high-efficiency shooting (10.2% shooting percentage).

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With Nashville sitting on roughly $12.6 million in cap space, he represents the exact kind of two-way, minute-munching cornerstone who could immediately anchor their defense for years to come.

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