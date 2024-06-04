Denmark face Sweden in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Denmark will play against Sweden in a 2024 international friendly game. Explore this detailed preview of the match, including information on the venue and various viewing options tailored to your preferences. Whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Denmark vs Sweden live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It is a duel between two teams looking to improve their performance. Denmark has managed to qualify for the Euro, which is very important for the Nordic nation as it gives them the chance to compete in a major tournament and face the strongest teams in Europe.

They will need to significantly improve from their lackluster performance in Qatar and are ready to do so in the Euro, for which they are preparing in the best way possible. Their opponents will be Sweden, a team that has been striving for years to regain their former glory, though so far without much success. Competing in this friendly will help them gauge their level as they prepare for future commitments.

Denmark vs Sweden: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (June 6)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (June 6)

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (June 6)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Anthony Elanga of Sweden – IMAGO / Bildbyran

Denmark vs Sweden: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus