Deportivo Cali will play for the round of 16 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana against Melgar from Peru. Here you can find all you need to know about this Sudamericana game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

Deportivo Cali were one of the great disappointments of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Despite the fact that only one draw was enough to advance to the round of 16 of Conmebol's most important international tournament at the club level, they lost in their last game against Boca Juniors and that is why they will now try their luck in the Copa Sudamericana.

Melgar, on the other hand, was one of the most pleasant surprises in the group stage of the Sudamericana. On the final Matchday they had to beat Cuiaba and wait for Racing to lose to River Plate of Uruguay. The results were given and despite not being the favorites to win the group, the Peruvians became strong and now they want to continue making history.

Deportivo Cali vs Melgar: Date

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana between Deportivo Cali and Melgar will be played at the Deportivo Cali Stadium on Wednesday, June 29 at 8:30 (ET).

Deportivo Cali vs Melgar: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Deportivo Cali vs Melgar

You can see this round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana between Deportivo Cali and Melgar in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.

How to watch Deportivo Cali vs Melgar anywhere

