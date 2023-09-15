Diego Simeone has never been shy about giving his opinion. The long-serving manager of LaLiga’s Atletico Madrid has won eight titles at the club, really positioning Atletico Madrid as one of the best teams in Spain after a rough patch prior to the 53-year-old’s arrival.



Currently, Simeone’s side sits 4th in the league after a 2-0-1 start and 10 goals for and only 1 against. In a press conference prior to Atletico Madrid’s game against Valencia on Saturday the Argentine manager took questions from the media.





A reporter from Relevo asked the Argentine who he thought was the best player in the world at the moment, to which Simeone did not hesitate and stated that Lionel Messi continues to be the best player on the planet.



Diego Simeone on Lionel Messi



When Diego Simeone answered the question he stated, “The best player in the world right now? Messi… Messi, he became a world champion. What more does he have to win to continue being the best in the world?”





Lionel Messi moved from PSG to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 and got his MLS career off to a sensational start, the Argentine also scored a game winning goal against Ecuador in 2026 World Cup qualifying.





For Simeone, who has been at Atletico Madrid since 2011, it was an affirmation that the 36-year-old Messi still has a lot left in the tank and will continue to be a presence in the scene of world soccer.