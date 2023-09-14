Even at 36, Lionel Messi continues to be one of, if not the most influential soccer player on Earth. The Argentine superstar shocked everyone by joining Inter Miami, but he immediately turned MLS around.

Shortly after shining at the World Cup in Qatar, Messi is proving everyone he still has a lot left in the tank. Apart from making an impact in the US, he once again shone for his country in the Conmebol Qualifiers.

Last week, Leo scored a free-kick goal to give the reigning world champions the victory against Ecuador. But in his post-game interview Messi didn’t talk about himself. Instead, he praised one of his teammates.

Lionel Messi says Cristian Romero is the world’s best defender

“For me, he is the best defender in the world right now,” Messi said about Argentine center-back Cristian Romero. “Amazing performance tonight, man of the match.”

Romero had a fantastic performance that night, but he’s been playing at an incredible level for a while. The Tottenham defender made a name for himself at the 2021 Copa America, playing a pivotal role in Argentina’s success. Eventually, he became a pivotal member of the world champions.

How much did Tottenham pay for Cristian Romero?

Tottenham signed Cristian Romero on loan from Atalanta in the summer of 2021, and only a year later made the move permanent for €50 million.

How old is Cristian Romero?

Born in April 27, 1998, Cristian Romero is 25 years old.