Lionel Messi has been sensational with Inter Miami. They’re back in the race for the playoffs in MLS, won the 2023 Leagues Cup and clinched a ticket to the U.S. Open Cup final.

Meanwhile, after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking decision when he decided to play with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend wanted to start a soccer revolution and he recently conquered the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Now, in a moment where Lionel Messi’s performances are inevitably compared with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, there’s been revealed an extraordinary record held by a USMNT player over these two stars.

Landon Donovan holds record over Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar

According to an investigation made by Sporting News, Landon Donovan has the record for most assists at the international level with 58 in 157 official matches. Neymar is currently second with 57 assists in 126 games.

That’s why, during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in October, the Brazilian player could catch Donovan. In third place there’s a tie between Lionel Messi and Ferenc Puskas with 53.

The rest of the Top 10 is completed by spectacular names: Sandor Kocsis (50), Pele (47), Kevin De Bruyne (45), Mesut Ozil (40), David Beckham (36) and Cristiano Ronaldo (33).