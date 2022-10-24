Dinamo Zagreb will receive AC Milan for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

AC Milan will visit Dinamo Zagreb for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.

Matchday 5 for group E of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting of all. It is that the four teams play a lot in the penultimate Matchday of the group stage, since all of them have chances to access the round of 16, and that is why they are expected to be very intense games.

Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan have 4 points, 3 less than leaders Chelsea and 1 less than Salzburg, who are taking second place. Of course, while they play they will be attentive to what happens between the game between Salzburg and Chelsea, since that will also depend on their fate. What is certain is that both need victory.

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Dinamo Zagreb will play against AC Milan for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, October 25 at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 26)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 26)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 26)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 26)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 26)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 26)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 26)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 26)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 26)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4

Brazil: HBO max

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

India: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5

Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO max

Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: BlueSport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, LiveScore App, BT Sport 4

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

