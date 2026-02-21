Donald Trump calls Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest of all time: ‘We need you in America’

U.S. President Donald Trump recently made waves on social media by addressing a direct request to Cristiano Ronaldo, even referring to the Portuguese star as the greatest of all time.

Speaking from the Oval Office via his official TikTok account, Trump told Ronaldo that the United States are waiting for him. “Ronaldo, you are the greatest of all time. We need you fast in America; get moving now,” the President stated in his message. The post featured an AI-generated video showing Trump and Ronaldo playing soccer together in the White House.

This message is being interpreted through two distinct lenses. The first points to the proximity of the 2026 World Cup, which the United States, Mexico, and Canada will host starting June 11.

The second suggests a potential pitch for the Al Nassr forward to leave Saudi Arabia and join Major League Soccer to compete against Lionel Messi. With the MLS season kicking off today, many believe Trump took advantage of the timing to invite Ronaldo to the league.

Furthermore, the message arrives amid friction between Ronaldo and the Saudi Pro League. The forward recently missed two matches in a symbolic protest against the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) regarding club management and transfer budgets.

While he has since returned to action—recently scoring a brace for Al Nassr vs Al Hazem—reports indicated at the time that Ronaldo could consider leaving Saudi Arabia in the next transfer window if his concerns are not fully addressed.

The good rapport between Trump and Ronaldo

This is not the first time the President of the United States and the Al Nassr captain have been in contact. The two have shared mutual praise in the past, most notably during a high-profile visit to the White House in November 2025.

During that visit—part of a state dinner honoring Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—Trump joked that his son Barron finally “respected his father a little more” after being introduced to the soccer icon. Ronaldo, who attended the black-tie event with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, later expressed his gratitude for the experience on social media.

“Thank you Mr. President for the invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave to me and my future wife, Georgina,” Ronaldo wrote. “Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I am ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility, and lasting peace”.