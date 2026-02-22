Ronaldo scores brace in Al Nassr win as Messi suffers 3-0 loss with Inter Miami: How’s the race to 1,000 goals in 2026?

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did not slow down despite the distance and the different leagues in which they competed in 2026. Ronaldo scored a brace for Al Nassr to secure a victory, while Messi endured a 3-0 season-opening loss with Inter Miami. Still, one shared objective remained in focus: the race toward 1,000 career goals.

Ronaldo once again showcased his elite scoring ability on February 21, 2026, leading Al Nassr to a dominant 4-0 win over Al Hazm. Playing at Al Awwal Park, the Portuguese forward delivered a clinical performance that reinforced his enduring impact.

He scored twice, including a composed left-footed finish that energized the home crowd, reaching 964 career goals. That left him 36 goals shy of the 1,000 mark, a milestone that has become one of the defining pursuits of his late career.

With those two goals, Ronaldo strengthened Al Nassr’s position atop the Saudi Pro League standings and reaffirmed his status as the all-time leading scorer in men’s professional soccer. Even at 41 years old, he remained firmly on track in his pursuit of an unprecedented scoring landmark.

How many goals did Messi have?

Ronaldo’s dominant display in Saudi Arabia allowed him to extend his advantage over Messi in the historical scoring race. Messi stood at 896 career goals following Inter Miami’s loss to LAFC in their MLS opener.

The gap between the two legends grew to 68 goals, a significant margin that Ronaldo defended with remarkable consistency. While both continued to compete at a high level, the numbers reflected the current separation in their career totals.

Messi, playing under head coach Javier Mascherano, was working to regain top form in MLS. Inter Miami’s starting lineup featured Messi alongside German Berterame and Rodrigo De Paul, but the Florida side struggled collectively in the opener.

With Messi under contract through December 2028, time remained on his side to close the gap. As Ronaldo continued to add to his tally in Saudi Arabia, the statistical battle between two of soccer’s greatest players still had meaningful chapters left to unfold.

