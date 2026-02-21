Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace for Al Nassr vs Al Hazem during SPL game

Cristiano Ronaldo is as certain as ever as he scored the opening goal in the Al Nassr vs Al Hazem game of the Saudi Pro League. Later in the game, he sealed the victory with another strike.

By Bruno Milano

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

As Al Nassr looks to get closer to the first place in the Saudi Pro League, Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal for his team once again. Now, the yellow-and-blue lead against Al Hazem.

Cristiano Ronaldo, being the great striker he is, received a magnificent through ball from Kinglsey Coman and proceeded to strike it just enough to avoid Al Hazem’s keepers hands with his left foot.

Tweet placeholder
For his second goal, it was pretty much dejá-vu. Ronaldo once again received another through ball, and once again crossed it with his left foot to find the back of the net.

Tweet placeholder
Cristiano Ronaldo had another great option just minutes after the first goal, but after going around the keeper, he was just tackled before he could slot in his second goal. It’s clear the Portuguese keeps being a dangerous player once the ball is inside the opposing team’s box.

This goal marked a huge milestone for Cristiano Ronaldo

With the first goal, CR7 reached 500 career goals after turning 30 years old. This is just a reminder of how great he’s been and how he’s managed to stay a killer inside the box. Whether it’s with his right or left foot, or even with his headers, Ronaldo is lethal and that’s why Al Nassr pay him the big bucks.

Cristiano also has more goals scored after turning 30 than in his 20s. The longevity is absolutely insane to even fathom. Ronaldo missed a couple of game while protesting due to frustration over the club’s lack of investment compared to rivals Al Hilal. Still, he came back on fire.

How’s Ronaldo’s quest to reach 1,000 goals?

The two goals put Ronaldo’s tally at 964 career goals. The 41-year-old is on firm pace to reach 1,000 goals in his career. Many storylines have developed on that. Many state he needs to score more than once to be able to reach the treshold during the 2026 World Cup. It is a very tough feat.

Still, Ronaldo is scoring left, right, and center. The Portuguese has given no hints of retiring, so he might not be bothered by that timeline, although it would be a poetic thing. In the end, he is focused on winning soccer games.

Better Collective Logo