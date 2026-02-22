Sidney Crosby confirms why he didn’t play for Team Canada vs Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game

Sidney Crosby was the biggest absence in the gold medal game of the 2026 Winter Olympics, as Team Canada faced Team USA without the legendary captain due to a lingering lower-body injury.

The veteran center had pushed to recover in time for the final but ultimately determined he could not perform at the level required for such a demanding matchup. Crosby addressed the difficult decision after a devastating 2-1 loss for Canada in an interview with CBC.

“I was pretty close. Yeah, I mean, ultimately I wasn’t able to go out there and do what I needed to do in order to help the team. So, at that point you got to make a decision that’s best for the group. Not an easy one, but that’s hockey.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Sidney Crosby couldn’t play in 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game for Team Canada?

Sidney Crosby was unable to play in the gold medal game for Team Canada because his lower-body injury prevented him from skating and performing at the intensity required in a final against a contender like Team USA. That injury and Connor Bedard’s absence were the biggest topics on social media.

Despite not being on the ice, Crosby remained engaged behind the bench and in the locker room, trying to contribute in whatever way possible. “It’s hard. You just try to be around and be a positive influence.”

Advertisement

While the loss will sting, Sidney Crosby’s decision underscored his commitment to the team above personal ambition. Protecting both the group’s competitiveness and his long-term health ensured that, even in absence, the captain continued to lead with responsibility and perspective.

Advertisement